Downham Market Ryston runners take road race category prize double

Many members of Ryston Runners AC tackled the 10K distance at the weekend, with most of them having quite a successful time of it.

Matt Allen was the first of seven Ryston vests to finish the Mike Groves 10K, organised by Coltishall Jaguars, in fourth place overall, 1st M40, in 34:44.

Next was Warren Armstrong, 11th in 37:31, before Darren Easter, in 15th and 1st M45, completed the team that won the M40 award.

Lorena Latisaite was third Senior Woman in 43:01. Ian Milburn was taken ill during the race and two of his clubmates hung back with him until aid arrived. Carl Manning (53rd/44:18) and Martin Heeley (67th/ 45:13) were later relieved to learn that Ian was home and recovering.

At Woodhall Spa, Matt Pyatt ran his 10K in 33:30 for 4th overall, 1st M40. Lisa Pyatt had a less successful day, recording 46:22, which she described as her “second personal worst” time.

In the popular Moulton 5 mile racewalk on the Saturday, Paul Firmage took 60:53 to complete the picturesque Suffolk out and back course, while Sue Smith returned and completed it in 73 minutes.

On Sunday Junior athletes were taking part in Eastern Young Athletes League in Cambridge. There were plenty of personal bests and top three finishes in a very high quality competition.

Robert MacQueen ran a superb 100m to take 0.3 seconds off his 100m PB, clocking 12.3 seconds, just 0.1 seconds outside the Under-15 Boys club record. His brother David also managed a 100m PB of 14.6, as well as taking second in Long Jump with 4.08m.

In the U13 Girls Lily May Collison managed a trio of PBs in 100m (14.8), 200m (31.9) & Long Jump (3.79m), this last gaining her a second place.

Lucy Oakley also managed three PBs: 100m (14.9), 200m (32.6) and Shot (3.68m).

In the U15 Girls Mia Moore had a PB of 3.77m in Long Jump, while Thea Howlett won the B String Long Jump with a leap of 4.77m.

Ryan Wood threw a new PB with the Shot of over 5½ metres. George Evans achieved PBs in 100m (16.8) and Shot Putt. Kit Howlett had a couple of third place finishes with 4.35m in the Long Jump and 29.8 secs in 200m.

In the U15 Boys Charlie Wakefield ran 2:13.5 to take second. William Evans threw over 13m in Javelin for the first time as well as setting a PB in Discus.

In Mutxamel in Alicante Province in Spain, Malcolm Tuff made his presence felt in sharp competition, placing 4th overall/ 1st M50 in 35:50 over a 2 lap course in hot conditions. Despite being less comfortable in the heat, Jane Ashby ran 51:42 for second place in the W60 category (115th overall), encouraged and accompanied by Peter Duhig who was given 116th (4th M60) and 51:43, despite their crossing the line together with linked arms.

Jane also won the spot prize of a whole jamón in the lottery. Cath Duhig walked the course in 62:26 in 166th place/4th W60, and Helen Sewell, who also suffered in the heat, placed 168th in 67:01, 5th W60+ and winning the prize for being the oldest person to complete the course.

