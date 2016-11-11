Downham Market Ryston Runners win more world medals Down Under

More success came to members of Ryston Runners AC on the second week of the World Masters Track and Field Championships in Perth, Western Australia.

The Downham club’s trio have now brought home a total of five medals between them.

Cath Duhig repeated her finishing position of last week’s 10k race walk in the W60 20k event. A gritty effort saw her battle through a foot problem in the first half of the race to come back and overhaul all bar two of her age group competitors, to bag herself a bronze in a time of 2:10:10, her best time for several years.

Gaye Clarke shared the bronze podium in the W55 High Jump with 1m 36, and then took another unexpected bronze as a member of the GB W35 4 x 100m relay squad on the final day.

Peter Duhig, after being rather disappointed to finish just ninth in the M65 2000m steeplechase on the final morning, received a late opportunity to bag a medal when he was upgraded from reserve to runner in the GB M65 4 x 400m relay.

Running second, he stormed round the track at the HBF Stadium to consolidate the team’s third place position and enable the leg three and four runners to improve and hold on for silver medals.

l The Ryston Road Race of the Month for November attracted only three members but they certainly made their attendance count. The Bure Valley 10-miler saw Callum Stanforth finish second overall in 56:33, with Matt Allen 3rd in 58:51 claiming first M40 spot. Carl Manning was second M55, achieving his second club gold standard time in the space of 10 days.

l Sunday’s Bonfire Burn 10k around Histon, Impington and Cambridge was on a flat course. The rain held off until the race finished.

Four Ryston Runners members took part. First home for Ryston in sixth place (3rd in age category) was Adam Howard in 36:15, a PB of 50 seconds. Neil Stapleton was second Ryston home in 31st place with a time of 39:40, followed by Darren Easter in 40:02 and Graeme Leeson in 43:36.

l Eight juniors on Saturday took part in the largest-ever Norfolk Sportshall League with 220-plus juniors taking part from all over the county.

In the under 11’s David MacQueen maintained his dominance in the Jumps winning the Standing Long Jump (1.88m) and Vertical Jump (49cm – which was 10cm higher than the other competitors).

David also finished second in the 2 Lap Sprint. Combining with George Evans, David and George finished second in the Paarlauf Relay.

Also in the team was Malakai Took. Both Malakai and George’s highest finish came in the speedbounce where they finished fifth and seventh.

In the U13 Boys it was Max Pike’s first-ever outing for Ryston, and his first individual event he won his race and was fifth fastest out of 15 in the 2 lap.

Liam Clare combined with Max to take third in the Paarlauf relay. Liam’s highest finish was in the Standing Long Jump with a leap of 1.93m. William Evans threw well in the shot to finish 7th (5.25m).

The solo female Ryston athlete was Lily-May Collison. The U13 Girls was one of the age groups with the highest turnout, Lily performed really well in the Standing Long Jump to finish 12th with a jump of 1.70m.

In the U15 Boys Bailey Took finished 13th overall as an individual, with his highest finish coming in the Speed Bounce, completing 68 bounces in 30 seconds.

l Additionally, ex Ryston chairman Andy Smith tackled the Positive Steps King’s Forest 50k trail running event in 5:45.

* West Norfolk AC Juniors achieve more Norfolk Sportshall success

On Saturday at UEA Sportspark Norwich 19 West Norfolk AC juniors took part in the second round of the Norfolk Sportshall League with more athletes on debut producing fantastic results again.

The Under 11 Boys team of Ryan Wood, Charlie Tunmore, Thomas O’Neill, Oakley Took & George Davies were 3rd team on the day. Ryan was Mr consistent taking top five finishes in the 2 Lap, 4 Lap, Standing Long Jump & Speed Bounce. Thomas was impressive in the Vertical Jump to take second and Charlie had a great 4 Lap to win his heat.

The Under 11 Girls team of Charlotte Beck, Jessica Milnes, Annie Bastian & Martha Broad were 6th team of the day which all members contributing to the team score. Jessica produced a terrific speed bounce to come second and Charlotte came a fine third in the Vertical Jump.

Joe Williams was yet again the sole representative of the Under 13 Boys team. He yet again won the 2 Lap, 4 Lap, Long Jump & Triple Jump which meant he individually came 7th in the team event.

The U13 Girls team consisting of Amber Scott, Abby Watson, Poppy Tunmore, Millie Bastian & Ruby Schwarz yet again performed well to come 4th in a very competitive meeting. Every athlete produced top 10 finishes to all contribute to the team score. Top performer was Amber who produced top five finishes in the 2 Lap, 4 Lap, Standing Triple Jump and Speed Bounce.

In the U15 Boys age group, in which athletes all compete as individuals, Charlie Williams yet again dominated the event to win overall, only dropping points on the speed bounce yet again. Alfie Williams was hot on the heels of his older brother to come second & Haydn Buffham rounded off the WNAC trio in the top 5 by coming in 5th.

