Downham Market Sports Federation to hold vital AGM

Downham Town Sports Federation will be holding their annual meeting at 7.30pm on Tuesday, August 22 at the clubhouse on the Memorial Playing Field, Downham.

Chairman Mr Don Rowell has stressed the importance of this meeting due to the retirement, after many years of service, of the secretary and chairman, and the election of new members to the Federation committee.

The Sports Federation welcomes all who would like to attend and give their support to the continued success of the Federation.