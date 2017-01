Downham Market Three Counties members run across three counties

This weekend saw seven Three Counties RC, which has sessions in Downham, members take to several Parkruns over three counties (Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk).

At Boston Colin Simpson managed a new PB and age group record whilst Steve Clarke achieved a 28-second PB at King’s Lynn Parkrun.

Mark Southwood ran an awesome time at Peterborough Parkrun, finishing 85th out of 588 runners whilst Barry Clark ran at a very muddy multi terrain March Parkrun.

Peterborough Parkrun: Mark Southwood - 23:12. King’s Lynn Parkrun: Sarah-Jane MacDonald - 28:45, Steve Clarke - 32:12 (PB). March Parkrun: Barry Clark - 31:37. Boston Parkrun: Colin Simpson - 22:03 (PB & new age group record), Colin Apps - 22:53, Sue George - 27:41 (PB).