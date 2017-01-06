Downham Market Three Counties runners flock to RAF Marham New Year’s Eve 10K and King’s Lynn Parkrun

Three Counties Running Club, which has sessions in Downham, turned out in force to support the excellent RAF Marham New Year’s Eve 10K organised by Marham Flyers.

Many dipped under the one-hour 10K mark for the first time. Steve Clarke at Ely also achieved a PB time.

TCRC results, King’s Lynn Parkrun: Mark Southwood 23.04. Bevendean Down Parkrun: Colin Apps 24.48, Joely Apps 40.45. Ely 10K: Steve Clarke 01.06.00 (PB).

Marham 10K: Stewart Harrison 44.48, Jonny Clark 45.12 (PB), Mark Southwood 48.42, Lauren Day 48.54 (PB), Gary Pratt 49.25 (PB), Vicki Drake 50.49 (PB), Tracy Pratt 52.51 (PB), Jodie Clark 53.37 (PB), Marc Martin 54.49, Linda Speechley 54.49 (PB), Colin Simpson 57.30 , Sue George 57.30, Adam Chown 58.25, Steph Clark 58.25 (PB), Sarah-Jane MacDonald 59.34 (PB), Frances Salter 59.44 (PB), Sarah Melton-Whitelam, Karen Smith, Steve Whitelam 01.08.01.