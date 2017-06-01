Downham out of Carter Cup to Great Witchingham

Downham lost to Great Witchingham on Sunday in the quarter-final of the Carter Cup by 99 runs.

Bowling first, Downham were up against it from the word go, the class of Norfolk openers Sam Arthurton and James Spelman was clear to see and they were ruthless in their punishment of the Downham bowlers.

The two made 116 and 111 respectively as Downham toiled away but were given nothing. Matt Long became the third player to make 100, but Downham did brilliantly to restrict Witchingham to 376 off their 60 overs.

The stars for Downham were Dom Corbett 3 for 62 and Colin Edwards who took 2 for 22, bowling with a lot of guile.

Downham were never really in with a chance, however they produced a great effort, making 277. Jack Gould made a classy 54 and was supported well by Pat Yates (53). Downham lost some quick wickets but a quick-fire 36 from D. Lanchester kept them going.

A last wicket partnership of 50 from Dom Corbett (17) and Rob Hooton (31*) added some entertainment as they took the attack to the bowlers. The pair’s heroics ended when Hooton ran his partner out with four overs remaining.

Shire Foods MoM – Dom Corbett.