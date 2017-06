In the West Norfolk SSP Kwik Cricket Finals, Downham Prep School (above) beat Hillcrest Primary (below) in a high quality final which went down to the final ball of the final over.

Other Cluster qualifiers were: St Martha’s, South Wootton, Dersingham, Clenchwarton, Ingoldisthorpe and Middleton.

Downham Prep, St Martha’s and South Wootton will progress to the Norfolk School Games Finals later this month.

