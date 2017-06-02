Downham Ryston Runner Robert qualifies for Anglian Schools Champs Ryston athlete MacQueen

May 24 saw the third and final race of the 2017 Great Yarmouth Promenade 5 Mile Road Race Series, which attracted a few more entrants as it was also part of the Leaths Prior Grand Prix Series that operates across the county every year.

On an exceptionally warm evening 10 Ryston Runners (plus one Dad) turned up for the event. The course is fast and flat, two laps along the sea front, and there were several PBs, including from Matt Pyatt (26:35), who was 2nd overall, his wife Lisa (181st/ 26:08), and Jane Ashby (293rd/ 40:52), who won the W65 category.

Adam Matthews broke 28 minutes for the first time, placing 8th in 27:53.

Charlie Pyatt, inspired by his son and daughter in law to try his first road race, surprised himself, coming in just outside the hour.

Other Ryston results: 239 Martin Blackburn (M60) 38:38 PB, 312 Jeff Reed (M70) 42:07, 315 Keith Morris (M55) 42:16, 359 Sarah Partridge (W60) 44:25 PB, 437 Helen Sewell (W70) 51:13, 444 Helen Reed (W50) 52:20

At the weekend many members turned out for the “Megan’s Challenge” Charity 10K multi terrain event at Gayton, where Callum Stanforth and Darren Easter crossed the line second and third respectively while Pauline Drewery enjoyed the experience of being the first woman to break the finishing tape.

In the Nottingham 10K Will Honeybone was pleased to break 40 minutes for the first time, coming home in 39:44, 68th overall and 5th M45. He described the course as “flat, fast and well supported, particularly the sections near the football ground.”

In warm, breezy conditions, Luke Gibson was 549th out of over 2,000 finishers in 49:52.

In Liverpool, three Ryston Runners took part in the Half Marathon. Pete Reed excelled himself, setting a new PB by 7 minutes, clocking 1:37:47, with his wife Mel chasing him home in 1:38:02, also a PB.

Matt Allen ran 1:16:30 for 10th place overall, winning the M40 age group.

The previous day Matt had placed third overall, and again 1st M40, in what was supposed to be a 5K race, but ended up being about 250m short, in 15:27.

A few younger members were in Track and Field action. Robert MacQueen, who goes to school in Cambridge, took part in the Cambridgeshire Schools Athletics Championships, taking part in the marquee sprints.

He finished third in both, equalling his best in the 100m (12.6), and 0.1 seconds off his best in 200m (25.4). In both he was only 0.1 seconds off second place and qualifying for the Anglian School Championships.

A handful of Ryston athletes took part in the first of the Athletics Norfolk Quad Kids Series. Ryan Wood finished third in the Year 6, 7, 8 Age Category, a superb performance for a Year 6.

His best performance came in the Long Jump, in which a new PB of 3.87m saw him finish second. He also finished second in the Vortex Howler, 33.2 metres.

Taking part in the same age group were Malakai Took and Finn Knight who finished tied 11th, both performing well in the 800m with times of 3.13 and 3.14 minutes.

Finn’s sister Freya, in the Year 4 & 5, finished 18th out of 26, running a fast 12.9 secs 75m. Freya Smolen in the same age group was 20th.

Oakley Took was in the Boys Year 4 & 5 in which he finished 20th.