Downham students scoop British medals

Students from the Mark Farnham Schools of Tae kwon-do tasted success at the TAGB British Championships.

Held at the National Indoor Arena (NIA) in Birmingham, 1,500 competitors and more than 300 officials were present across 30 fighting areas.

Mark Farnham students participated in pattern, sparring, destruction, team sparring and team pattern events during the day.

In total, the school returned with a whopping 28 awards.

Successful from the Downham school were: F. Creasey (first in boys’ green belt sparring) and R. Dunphy (second in boys’ red belt team sparring).

Anyone interested in learning a martial art in a fun, friendly atmosphere should contact Mark on 07771 644460 or alternatively visit the school’s website at: www.mftkd.co.uk

Pictured on the right are successful medallists Finnley Creasey, front left, and Ryan Dunphy, front right.

Picture: SUBMITTED