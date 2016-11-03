Downham Three Counties club tastes success at Fen 10 Relay

Members of Three Counties Running Club, which has sessions in Downham, took to the Wimpole Parkrun.

Steph Clark attended, along with Colin Simpson and Sue George, to celebrate The Running Down Dementia challenge she has been taking part of since the end of June.

Steph ran a fantastic 600km and raised an amazing £600.

Three members notched an inaugural Fen 10 relay win. Stage three runner, Colin Simpson, crossed the finish line first.

Simpson, the club chairman, said: “As a new local club started this year in Wisbech, with now over 80 members; it goes to show that with the right ethos, training environment, encouragement and excellent coaching you can build a great club with successful runners in a short period of time.”

King’s Lynn Parkrun: Marc Martin – 22:33 (PB); Jo Garner – 26:56 (PB); Chris Garner – 29:14 (PB). Wimpole Parkrun: Colin Simpson – 22:06; Steph Clark – 34:08; Sue George – 34:15.

The Pain and Suffering Race, Rockingham, 13 miles: Jonny Clark – 03:17:00; Jodie Clark – 04:31:00. Fen 10 Relay: Colin, Lauren and Trudy – 01:14:47 (1st finishers). Boston Parkrun: Gary Pratt – 24:05 (PB). Previous times, Lynn Parkrun: Frances Salter – 28:35 (PB); Sandra Rhodes – 29:23.