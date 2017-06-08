Downham triumph in another nail-biter

Norfolk Alliance Premier

For the second week in succession Downham came through a last over nail-biter as they beat Sprowston by two wickets with just two balls to spare.

Going into the day with Downham second and Sprowston bottom, Downham expected a comfortable day but got anything but.

Sprowston batted well, opener Murrell making 56 before Jack Gould trapped him LBW and overseas player Tenjarla making a classy 79.

Some poor Downham bowling and fielding allowed Sprowston to pile on the runs as they amassed 284 for 6 on what wasn’t the best of wickets.

New Zealand import Gregory again performed well, taking two wickets.

At tea, Downham knew they would have to bat well and they started supremely, openers Harrison and Alex Stuart putting on nearly 100 for the first wicket.

Stuart fell to the bowling of Tenjarla and was quickly followed by Yates.

That brought Jack Gould to the crease, who made a well-paced 55, whilst at the other end Harrison (79) played brilliantly, continuing to find the boundary.

When the pair were out, however, and Gregory was run out for just 3, struggling Downham needed 100 off just 10 overs.

Luckily Downham still had plenty of batting in the shed. Duncan Lanchester and Addam Todd both hit marvellous quick fire 30’s to take the game into the tensest of finales.

With eight needed off the final over bowled by Tenjarla, it was left to Tom Tansley and Chris Sharp to try and get Downham over the line.

With just one off the first two balls, it looked beyond them, but Tenjarla threw in five wides down the leg side to leave Downham needing just two to win. Tansley was then dropped by the bowler, but vitally scampered through to level the scores.

With one needed off two balls, Chris Sharp then charged the bowler with the ball missing everything including the keeper and the ball raced away to the boundary to the delight of Downham.

Tomorrow Downham travel to 2016 champions Brooke.

Shire Foods MoM – Jack Gould.