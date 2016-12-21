Earl and Atkins unbeaten in King’s Lynn Christmas Lynnsport tournament

Alive Lynnsport Monday morning ladies badminton group held their annual Christmas tournament, run by coach Janis Baker.

Some 16 ladies took part in the event, with partners drawn for on the day. The pairs played seven games to 21 points against each other in one large group.

The winners were Margaret Earl and Janet Atkins, who won all their games. Runners up were Sheila Stokes and Jane Cornwell who won six games, although the deciding match was very close, with Margaret and Janet just taking it by a close 21-19 margin.

Third were Catherine Jay and Trish Knudsen.

Alive Lynnsport Leisure development manager, Victoria King presented the ladies with their trophies.

The ladies group will return on Monday, January 2, with coaching starting on the 9th. Everyone in the community is welcome to come along and have a go. Refreshments are available in the upstairs bar after the session.