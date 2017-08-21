Encouraging signs as Middle Level hits form

There have been encouraging reports all the way down the Middle Level, writes Darren Reed.

Fish have been reported on all the stretches between St Mary’s and Pingles.

Roach to 10ozs on the pole line on seed baits, and the odd bream to 6lb on the tip, supported by skimmers to 2lbs, have appeared at St Mary’s to High Road.

Tench to 5lb have been tempted in the near margins when offering corn or worm on the hook.

Hemp and tares have worked well on the pole line, with caster, corn, maggot and worm snapping up bream and skimmers.

Neeps to Crooked Chimney has seen odd bream to 5lb, skimmers to 2lb, roach and rudd when targeted with corn, worm, maggot and caster.

Both the tip and pole have been rewarding, but wagglers have been the more productive method.

Roach, rudd and skimmers have all appeared on the whip and pole at Pingles.

Seed baits have proved very effective when used, while maggot and caster have also produced steady catches.

At Ten Mile Bank, roach to 12oz, and skimmers to 1lb 7oz have fed on corn and maggot on the pole line between Modney Bridge and the Chapel.

Tip has also been used to find roach and skimmers.

Brown’s Farm to the Railway Bridge has seen skimmers and roach on both the tip and pole.

Waggler shallow has also had frequent success when offered caster or maggot.

Wissey Mouth has seen skimmers to 2lb and roach to a 1lb on the tip.

Bream to 5lb have also put in an appearance.

Tip, waggler and pole have enjoyed some rewards with caster, corn, maggot and worm the main baits.

Bream to 4lb have shown on the tip on the Relief Channel at Denver.

Springside has seen carp to 14lb, on traditional carp tactics, tench to 5lb on the waggler close in when offered corn on the pole line.

Silvers continue to feed aggressively when targeted with maggot or caster on the whip or waggler.

Carp to 16lb have been reported on Bear Lake.

Multiple catches were recorded by some anglers, with method feeder attracting the carp.

Pellet, corn and meat have been the preferred baits.

Queen’s Lake has seen bream to 8lb on the traditional bream tactics.

Skimmers to 2lb have also shown, while waggler has produced solid catches.

Whip, waggler and short pole has produced steady sport when using maggot and caster as a hook bait on the 9 to 11 metre line.

At Shepherd’s Lake, carp to 15lb have appeared on traditional carp style tactics when offering boilles.

Bream to 5lb have occasionally shown on the tip and tench to 4lb on the pole.

Roach, skimmers and rudd have fallen to the short pole and waggler.

The best baits have been maggot, corn ,caster and pellet.

Carp to 13lbs have been snapped up on the method feeder at Tottenhill.

Bream to 5lbs and roach, when targeted with maggot, have also appeared.

As part of national fishing month, KLAA are hosting a free coaching event on Sunday at Shepherd’s Port (Bear and Shepherd’s Lake at Snettisham) between 10am and 4pm.

All tackle and bait will be supplied and all old and new anglers welcome.

Contact Ash Brown 07876491748 or Rod Hicks 07780900262 to confirm a place or to find out more information.