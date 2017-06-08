England athlete Belinda takes big King’s Lynn KES awards prize

Staff, families, friends and students gathered at Lynn’s King Edward VII Academy for the annual KES Academy sport and leadership presentation evening, just before half term.

The event was well attended and saw well over 100 students – and a handful of staff members – receive recognition for their commitment to sports throughout the last academic year.

KES

Guest speaker for the evening was freelance writer for International Hockey Federation, deputy editor of Planet Hockey Magazine, and Lynn News columnist, Sarah Juggins.

The big prize on the night went to Belinda Clark, who was awarded sportsperson of the year for her athletics’ achievements.

This year, Belinda won a bronze medal at the southern U20s indoor athletics competition and a silver at the Scottish U20 indoor championships, knocking over a second off last year’s personal best. Her PB is now 57.53.

She also has the qualifying time to go again to the England U20s in June and English Schools in July.

A representative from KES Academy said: “As well as this, Belinda is an outstanding role model for our younger students, proving you can balance sport and have academic success!”

Belinda said: “I really was not expecting to win this award, I was very grateful for the nomination and so shocked when I won. I could not have achieved what I have in sport without the support of KES Academy. Thank you!”

Amongst a host of awards for sporting achievement, community coach of the year award went to Tracy Bower.

She said: “I am delighted in receiving this award, but more importantly, I am proud of the way that hockey has expanded on the back of the Rio gold medal win.

“We have increased the number of boys participating in hockey and even went to an emerging schools tournament for the first time.

“The number of girls has also increased and this has subsequently improved the academy club’s link with the Pelicans.”

As schools sports coordinator, Tracy has coordinated three emerging schools tournaments, in turn increasing the overall number of schools across West Norfolk playing mixed hockey.

She said a real highlight of this season was the U15 girls’ team winning the Norfolk tournament.

The U16’s were also the highest ranked state school at the county finals.