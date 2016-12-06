Ex-King’s Lynn Pelican Kerry wins Team GB coach award

Former Pelicans hockey player Danny Kerry won a top award after guiding Great Britain’s first ever women’s Olympic hockey gold.

Team GB’s hockey gold medallists were the big winners at the inaugural Team GB Awards with the squad picking up three of the five categories.

Kerry won Coach of the Year while the BBC Moment of the Games and the publicly voted Great Britain’s Choice Award, presented by Aldi, both went to the team who became Team GB’s first ever women’s hockey gold medallists in Rio this summer.

The awards were part of the 2016 Team GB Ball as the Rio Olympians came together once again to celebrate the success of the Games this summer and help support Team GB on the road to PyeongChang 2018, Tokyo 2020 and beyond.

Kerry said: “This is the icing on the cake and it’s been a spectacular evening for the team and the staff.

“At the Games we prepared ourselves well and when it all comes together it really is something special.

“I’m very proud of the girls – it really is something exceptional. The challenge now is winning after winning and I’m really excited about that.”

Held at Battersea Evolution and presented by the double act of Claudia Winkleman and Tom Daley, the Team GB Ball hosted over 800 guests for a three-course dinner, a live and silent auction before Gary Barlow entertained the athletes and guests.