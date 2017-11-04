Excellent turnout for President’s Cup at Middleton Hall Golf Club

An excellent turnout of 22 teams, consisting of four players in each side, competed for Middleton Hall Golf Club’s annual President’s Cup.

The winning team with 90 points was Colin Burton, John Hurrell, Dennis Jones and Steve Symonds. They were presented with the cup by ladies president Elaine Calvert.

Result: 1 Colin Burton, John Hurrell, Dennis Jones and Steve Symonds 90 points, 2 Mark English, Mike Johnson, Graham Highfield and Glynn Wellings 88 points, 3 Simon Brown, Tony Banyard, Jamie Freebairn and Patrick Hilliard 86 points.

Pictured on the right, from left, are: Colin Burton, John Hurrell, ladies president Elaine Calvert, Dennis Jones and Steve Symonds.