Exciting final decides Hunstanton Bowls Club Triples

Eric Hurrell, Mick Halifax and Ian Parke came out on top of the Hunstanton Bowls Club, Cromer Road Open Triples Tournament on Sunday.

They beat Chris Wright, Frank Howard and Bob Allen from St. Lawrence Bowls Club in an exciting final. In third place was John Bailey’s team from West Lynn.

Thirty bowlers from various clubs took part and enjoyed a ploughman’s lunch.

l PICTURED: From left: Colin Reed (organiser), Eric Hurrell, Ian Parke, Mick Halifax.