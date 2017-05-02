Exciting final decides West Norfolk U14 boys singles at King’s Lynn

The West Norfolk Junior Badminton championships continued at Alive Lynnsport, with the older age group events.

The tournament was sponsored by Top Spin Tennis who provided the shuttles and raffle prizes.

Mark Goodman from Top Spin Tennis presented the prizes to all the trophy winners.

Eleven-year-old Harry Wakefield won the under-14 boys singles, defeating Luc Widdowson in an exciting final 21-15. Losing semi-finalists were Arthur Knight and Alfie Brown after finishing runners-up in their respective groups.

Elizabeth Wood won the U14 girls singles, with Tilly Richies runner-up and Taylor Smith third.

The U16 boys singles was won by Charlie Wakefield, defeating younger brother Harry in the deciding match. Luc Widdowson was third.

Jess Alder won the U16 girls singles, with Elizabeth Wood runner-up and Tilly Richies third.

The U18 boys singles was also won by Charlie Wakefield. Although there was then a 3-way tie between Paul Defty, Dan Avey and Harry Knight, with Harry taking runners-up place on points countback.

Jess Alder also won the U18 girls singles with Lydia Appleton runner-up and Abigail Flannigan third.

The Mixed doubles was won by Paul Defty and Jess Alder, Harry Knight and Lydia Appleton were runners-up.

The other doubles results were – Under-14 boys was won by Luc Widdowson and Max Smith with Jack Watts and Arthur Knight runners-up. U14 girls: Tilly Richies and Taylor Smith; Ellie Barnes and Abbie Harvey runners-up. U16 boys: Charlie Wakefield and Luc Widdowson; Rece Law and Leo Fonzo runners-up. U16 girls: Jess Alder and Abigail Flannigan; Tilly Richies and Taylor Smith runners-up. U18 boys: Charlie and Harry Wakefield; Paul Defty and Harry Knight runners-up. U18 girls: Jess Alder and Lydia Appleton; Ellie Barnes and Abigail Flannigan runners-up.

l West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton,