Experience proves key for Ambit in King’s Lynn Summer League

Lynn Summer League

By Danny Vertigan

It was week three in the Lynn Summer League and this week’s big winners were Ambit, who fought their way to an 8-0 victory over the Dolls and Guys team.

The trio of Rob Rix, Graham Rogerson and Lewis Baldock all showed their experience with a tidy win that sees them move up the table convincingly.

Peter McDonagh made both Rogerson and Baldock work for their wins, losing out in the fifth end to both.

Pegg Scaffolding took on Blades and came away with a 7-1 win.

Peter Pegg, Jack Mason and Brian Pegg were all on the scoresheet for Peggs.

For Blades, the only consolation came from a Paul Reed win over Peter, although it was a close one with Paul taking the fifth end 11-6.

The Up and Coming team took on a new-look Cecils Thorns team due to prior arrangements.

Although it was Up and Coming who took the spoils 5-3, Archie Rayner and Finley Hewson claimed a game apiece and also teamed up to take the doubles.

Aaron Howell also had two wins to take the match.

In reply, Ross Brown was once again in unstoppable form, winning all three of his singles matches.

Table-topping Ziggy’s have pulled away from the summit following a convincing 7-1 win over St James, who had Archie Rayner and Finley Hewson doubling up for the night.

John Blyth won two of his singles, only losing out to the ever-improving Archie Rayner.

Ross Brown, also doubling up for Ziggy’s, won all of his games, as did Don Dixon.

See page 82 for the latest league table.