Fakenham Gallow Ladies beat arch rivals Norfolk BC

Last Friday Gallow Ladies Bowls team played their arch rivals Norfolk Bowling Club in the fourth round of The Mason Trophy, which is a national team competition played by two blocks of four players.

The match was always going to be tough for the home block of Ann Leverett, Josie Wright, Sandra Burlingham and Coralie Bell, as their opponents were all county players and included the National Singles champion and the Over 60s Pairs runners-up.

Gallow

But Gallow were far from overawed and at 10 ends held a healthy 16 shots to 3 lead.

The away block did not have such a good start and at the same stage Irene Lambert, Phyl Jarvis, Mollie Bowyer and Pam Whitehead were five shots adrift.

The home block continued to dominate and finished the match with a 26-shot advantage.

At Norfolk Bowling Club Gallow were soundly beaten but the home team did enough to seal the overall victory by 38 shots to 33. A brilliant and well deserved result.

Some 274 teams initially entered this competition which started in October 2016; Gallow now take on County Arts on February 17 to try to secure a place in the last 16.

Two teams from the club play in the NCWIBA Triples League. The B team are in the North Division and are currently lying in third place. They have had some excellent victories but lost heavily to top of the table Roundwood.

Playing Oasis from Hunstanton on Saturday, all rinks were in great form and secured the maximum eight points.

Rink scores, Gallow blocks first: Rita Goold,Carol Playford, Shannon Tucker 14-7; Gina Horne, Jen Simmons-Brack, Marie Frost 16-7; Bridget Beckham, Roz Sparkes, Kathy Shepherd 18-5; June Caldwell, Pat Wright, Rose Thody 18-9. Overall score 64 shots to 28.

The A team are in the Premier Division and four wins on the trot see them lying in second spot. Top club is Norfolk BC but Acle and North Walsham have games in hand.

They have some difficult games to play over the next month but the aim is to finish in the top four.

A long journey to Diss at the weekend resulted in just one point, Irene, Mollie and skip Pam Whitehead claiming victory on their rink by 17 shots to 4; three other blocks lost narrowly resulting in the overall shot score 47-54.

On Sunday club president Maureen Leverett hosted her Presidents Day. Thirty-two players took part in a fun but fiercely competitive match followed by a delicious meal served by Deidre Baldry and her dedicated staff.

The winning block of Pam Frary, Cath De Bernard, Josie Wright and Coralie Bell were presented with commemorative medals by Leverett and everyone received an engraved pen.

Club captains Marie Frost and Pam Whitehead thanked Maureen for being president and for organising an excellent day. On behalf of the club they gave her a lovely bouquet.