Fakenham hosts seven-race card

Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies, who grabbed a terrific hat-trick at Cheltenham on Saturday, has an early chance of a double when Fakenham stages its second meeting of the new season this afternoon.

The seven-race card, beginning at 1.10pm., has attracted a bumper entry of 69 runners.

In the opening maiden hurdle, Twiston-Davies has son Sam in the saddle on Atlantic Grey, a grey gelding, third at Wetherby two weeks ago and dropping in trip.

Main rival looks to be the Nicky Henderson trained Royal Ruby under Jeremiah McGrath. A gelding out of Ascot Gold Cup winner Yeats, he was a winner in a Southwell bumper and makes his hurdling debut.

A former gelding on the flat with Sir Michael Stoute, Sir George Somers goes for the Twiston-Davies yard in the 1.40pm handicap hurdle, having been third at Ffos Las in May.

Chief rival in a 14-runner field is Alexander The Grey under Kielan Woods for trainer Graeme McPherson, the gelding a Worcester runner-up in September.

Smallest field sees six go in the juvenile hurdle at 2.10pm.

All six make hurdling debuts and it could be between Really Super for Amy Murphy, her filly formerly with Ralph Beckett on the flat, and Tom Symonds’ Mirzam, an ex Mick Channon trained filly.

Feature race is the 2.40pm Greene King IPA Chase over two miles for which nine go.

Caroline Bailey eyes the near £8,000 prize with McCabe Creek, a Huntingdon winner on October 5, is now eight pounds higher in the weights.

Last time out winners Mercian King, successful at Worcester, and Deauville Dancer for Brian Hughes and trainer David Dennis, a recent Huntingdon winner, look key threats in a competitive contest.

Trainer Lawney Hill has the favourite for the 3.10pm handicap hurdle in the shape of Miss Mayfair. The 10-year-old mare, under Aidan Coleman, was a Sedgefield runner-up in September.

Former Fakenham winner That’s The Deal, now 13, runs for John Cornwall in the 3.40pm Tapping House Hospice Chase.

The main rivals being Oliver Sherwood’s Enjoy Responsibly and Dennis and Hughes again with Wade Harper although at a bigger price, another former Fakenham winner, D’Nailor, looks interesting.

The finale at 4.10pm features a dozen tackling a two-mile bumper, headed by Myplaceatmidnight, a Market Rasen winner in April, representing Nick King and claimer Harry Teal.