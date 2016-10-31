Fakenham named among Britain’s best racecourses

Fakenham was among 12 of Britain’s 60 racecourses which were named as the best in the country for racehorse owners, and awarded Gold Standard status for 2016.

The accolade, given in a competitive way for the second year, comes from the Racehorse Owners Association, the body that has represented racehorse owners for over 70 years and currently has in excess of 7,600 members.

Fakenham was one of six tracks singled out in the small racecourse category, with a total of 46 surveyed.

ROA representatives visited every track in Britain at least once to assess all aspects of the raceday experience for owners. In addition, feedback was provided by hundreds of ROA members following their racecourse visits.

Racecourses are divided into two categories – large and small – with their classification decided by a range of factors, including the quality of racing and attendance figures. The six tracks in each category that were considered to provide owners with the best raceday experience will hold the Award for the next 12 months.

Those awarded the Gold Standard were as follows:

Large racecourses: Ascot; Ayr; Cheltenham; Chester; Haydock Park; and York.

Small racecourses: Fakenham; Hamilton Park; Market Rasen; Musselburgh; Newton Abbot; and Nottingham.

Alan Pickering, Chairman of the ROA’s Raceday Committee, said: “The competitive nature of the new ROA Gold Standard Award scheme has been seen to good effect this year. Many of those courses that demonstrated excellence in 2015 have hit even higher heights this year, whilst other courses have upped their game considerably and it is pleasing to welcome some new Award winners.

Charlie Liverton, Chief Executive of the ROA, said: “As our team have travelled the country this year, they have witnessed many enhancements to the owners’ raceday experience, including additional complimentary admission badges, improvements in the provision of complimentary food and drink, a greater emphasis on racecourse staff providing a first-class experience, plus entertainment for placed connections as well as winners after races.

“Special thanks too, to the hundreds of ROA members who have been in touch over the course of the year giving us feedback on their race day experience; both complimentary and critical. This feedback forms part of our decision making process and we urge all members to provide feedback where possible.”

One racecourse from each section will be named as their respective category’s ‘Racecourse of the Year’ at the annual ROA Horseracing Awards to be held in London on Thursday, December 1.