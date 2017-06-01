Fakenham’s Bammant and Forder of Snettisham hit big tons

Two local batsmen scored huge centuries in the Cecil Amy Norfolk Alliance at the weekend.

In Division Three, in-form Fakenham 2nds opener Harry Bammant hammered another ton, this time compiling 143 before being run out in a total of 256-6 as they beat Old Buckenham 2nds by 68 runs.

Bammant and Harrison Futter (66) featured in a big opening stand.

In Division Five, home side Snettisham’s Jonathan Forder hit an undefeated 176 out of 321-5 in an easy victory over Swardeston CEYMS by 190 runs.

Forder (176 off 127 balls with 21 fours and three sixes) and Matt Herbert, who weighed in with 71, added 186 for the third wicket.

Scores

Division Five

Hockwold 84-0 (11 overs; Anthony Ruddick 22no, Joel Gilmour 52no) 25pts beat Bradenham 2nd XI 80 all out (27.3 ov; Matthew Allsop 1-12, Jonathan Storey 1-11, Simon Groom 1-12, Roy Bland 5.3-1-19-6) 0pts by 5 wickets.

Snettisham 321-5 (45; Ryan Twiddy 17, Jonathan Forder not out 176, Matt Herbert 71, Aaron Herbert 26) 25pts beat Swardeston CEYMS 131 all out (42.1; Kieran Herbert 3-21, Daniel Cook 2-18, Nathan Jeavons 1-7, Adam Daniels 1-34, Aaron Herbert 1-21, Damien Twiddy 2-8) 4pts by 190 runs.

Division Six

Denver 62-1 (12.4; Paul Morton not out 30, Gurpal Singh 5, Harvey Wardle not out 25) 25pts beat Hales & Loddon 59 all out (22; Chris Rolfe 2-19, Dan Harper 1-20, Kevin Cornwell 4-1-12-4, Dan Cornwell 4-2-4-3) 0pts by 9 wickets.

Division Three

Fakenham 2nds 256-6 (45; Harrison Futter 66, Harry Bammant 143) 21pts beat Old Buckenham 2nds 188-3 (45; Jonathan Speedman 9-5-13-1, Peter Matthews 1-22) 7pts.

