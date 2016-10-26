Fakenham top two face off

The top two in the Fakenham Table Tennis League were in action against each other as Snoring A (Steve Price, David Foster and Mike Thornton) took on Bircham A ( Aaron Howell, Andy Marsh and Laura Marsh).

Both teams came into the game unbeaten, to start Howell put Bircham one up as he beat Price 3-1, Snoring took the next 4 games, Foster beating Andy Marsh in three before two close matches where Thornton edged out Laura 11-7 in fifth leg and then game of the night between Foster and Howell.

Foster went 2-0 up, Howell battled back to take it to a deciding leg and was 4-1 up before Foster won 11-7.

Andy Marsh won against Thornton 3-0 before Price beat Laura with same score.

Another see-saw battle came as Price played Andy Marsh with Steve Price just winning 11-7 in the fifth leg.

The doubles went to four legs as Foster and Thornton beat Laura and Aaron to complete a 7-3 win for Snoring.

Conservatives team of Andrew Edgeley, Dennis Chamberlain and Pat Johnson hosted Billingford team of Pete Fuller, Tony Wright and Dave Lake. First game of the night was between Edgeley and Fuller which normally ends up a five leg affair but this time Fuller won in 3, Wright and Lake followed suit beating Chamberlain and Johnson in straight legs.

Two more matches went to Billingford then the match of the night between Johnson and Wright, the first four legs were shared with Johnson producing some superb shots before Wright won in the fifth 11-6.

Conservatives picked up their only win as Edgeley beat Wright in four legs.

The doubles also went Billingford’s way in four legs to make the result Conservatives 1-9 Billingford.

Bircham B’s Paul King, Neville Lingwood and Trevor Palmer welcomed the Thorpe Trafalgar side of Simon Rayner, Archie Rayner and Ben Andrews. The first two games opened up with straight leg victories for Simon and Archie over King and Lingwood respectively.

The third game saw Andrews push Palmer all the way fighting back from two legs down to eventually get edged out 13-11 in the fifth.

Andrews then beat King in four before a five setter between Archie and Trevor with young Rayner winning the decider 11-4.

Palmer was then involved in another 5 setter with Simon who ran out 11-4 winner in the fifth for his maximum before Archie completed his against King.

The doubles went to five sets with a win for Trafalgar (11-7) to complete a 9-1 victory.