Fakenham Wado-ryu Karate instructors gain 5th Dans

Norfolk Wado-ryu Karate

Norfolk Wado-ryu Karate

Graham Buckley and John Phelps, instructors with Norfolk Wado-ryu Karate Club, have now graded to 5th Dan.

