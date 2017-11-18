Fakenham youngsters bowled over by donation

Youngsters at a Fakenham indoor bowling club are on a roll after receiving a donation from UK Power Networks.

The company, which delivers electricity to eight million customers across East Anglia, London and the South East, has given the club a much-needed £250 grant as part of its Team Sport Award programme.

It donated the money to Gallow Indoor Bowls Club following an application from employee Jeff Tucker, who is the junior coach and whose daughter Shannon plays for Gallow in various teams.

Jeff, a field staff supervisor, said: “I have coached the eight to 16 year-old juniors at the club weekly for the past year, but we have needed to borrow some of the equipment for our sessions.

“We are planning to use the money to buy training aids for the children including a foam scoring wedge and bowls jacks. It will help the children to develop their overall game concentrating on line and length of delivery of the bowls.

“There can be a perception that bowls is a game for older people, but we have a number of youngsters at the club, including a number of under-25s in the senior ranks, and our philosophy is very much to develop junior talent and an enthusiasm for the game.

“We have built it up from scratch in the past year and the sessions are well-attended, but anyone locally with children interested in taking up the sport should get in touch with the club as we are always looking for new members.”

The Team Sport Award scheme is designed to encourage staff to volunteer in the community and is aimed at promoting healthy living, teamwork and development of sporting opportunities.

Hundreds of community and sports groups have benefited from grants since the scheme was set up.