Family feel to Swaffham and Narborough new combined team

Swaffham CC and Narborough CC have recently combined a Saturday Norfolk Cricket League team to ensure the youngsters from each club are able to play Saturday cricket and the league have as many teams playing as possible.

Team member Tony Exley said: “We also have three generations (granddad, dad and two sons) of the Exley family in the same team on Saturday, driving a family feel to the club and hopefully to the game as a whole.”

The photo was taken at Saturday’s Level 4 home game where the scores were: Narborough & Swaffham CC batted first and scored 145 for 8 (45 overs); Dersingham 119 for 6 before the rain came and the match was abandoned.