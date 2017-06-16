Favourites Ziggys made to work for win

By Danny Vertigan

The 15th Kings Lynn Table Tennis Association Summer League started this week, with a healthy eight teams entering with abilities ranging from lower Division One players to top Premier League players, with the emphasis on enjoyment there is still a little seriousness taking place with a few individual battles.

The favourites once again must be the experienced Ziggys team, they started the season with a healthy 8-0 win over Ambit Projects.

Don Dixon, Chuck Hewitt and John Blythe caused the damage for Ziggys, although they were made to work hard for the win with five games going to four or more ends, notably David Whitby losing 12-10 to John in the fifth end.

The rest of the league looks to be wide open, with Pegg Scaffolding also gaining a handy 7-1 win over Dolls & Guys. Peter Pegg and Jack Mason were both unbeaten for Peggs and Karen Hubble had a good win over Brian Pegg who was making his comeback to the sport after a while out.

Up and Coming could cause a few surprises and they are a team made up of youngsters Aaron Howell, Archie Rayner and Finley Hewson. They ran out 5-3 winners against St James who in return had Premier League player Owen Turner on form with three good wins.

His maximum wasn’t easy as he only just picked up the win against Aaron with an 11-7 win in the fifth end.

Blades fielded a surprisingly experienced team with youngster Ben Peacock teaming up with the oldest man on show, Alan Jones, and Graham Rogerson. They ran out 5-3 winners over the Cecils Thorns team of Wayne Thorn, Danny Vertigan and Colney Vertigan who named the team after their late Grandad who passed away just recently.

Colney is nearing his first solo win, narrowly losing to Ben Peacock 11-7 in the fifth end.

My predictions for the Summer League is as follows: 1. Ziggys, 2. Ambit Projects, 3. Pegg Scaffolding, 4. Up and Coming, 5. Cecils Thorns, 6. Blades, 7. St James, 8. Dolls & Guys.

In September the Lynn Winter League starts. Spin Doctors, who play in Division One, are looking for players.

Due to the age of some players they are looking for someone who would be able to drive – please contact Malcolm Powell on 07920048576.

Lynn Table Tennis Club would like to run a few adult coaching sessions during July and August at Lynnsport, aimed at complete beginners or assisting existing players in developing their game.

Start date will be Wednesday, July 5 then every Wednesday until August 23, 7.30-9pm, and will be £3.50 a session.

If interested contact Mik Pitt on 07876206660 with your details.