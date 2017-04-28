Feast of junior badminton at King’s Lynn Lynnsport

West Norfolk Junior Badminton held its annual championships at Alive Lynnsport, with more than 300 games played over six age groups.

The event was sponsored by Top Spin Tennis who provided the shuttles and raffle prizes.

Mark Goodman from Top Spin Tennis presented the prizes to all the trophy winners.

The younger age group events took place first, with the under-8 boys singles, which was won by Charlie Leverett with Ewan Murfitt runner-up and Carson Moor third.

The U8 girls was won by Poppy Peebles for the second year in a row, with Abbie Bowyer runner-up.

The biggest entry of the day was in the U10 boys singles which was won by Archie Mitchell defeating Joshua Harvey 21-9 in the final.

The defeated semi-finalists were Jack Dennis and Alex Holford, after finishing runners-up in the group stages.

Amy Howard won the U10 girls singles, with Sophia Latter second. Paige Roper and Lily Rolfe tied for third place.

The U12 girls singles attracted a large entry, and was won by Lucy Witting, with Millie Bowyer runner-up. Sophie Marsh was third.

Max Smith won the U12 boys singles in a large group of nine, with Jack Leverett runner-up after points countback from Freddie Hudson, after the boys were tied on games. Cole Fowler was fourth.

Alex Holford and Archie Mitchell won the U10 boys doubles, with Oscar Griffen and Ewan Murfitt runners-up.

Ella Hudson and Sophia Latter won the U10 girls doubles, with Amy Howard and Paige Roper runners-up.

Fowler and Harry Wakefield won the U12 boys doubles, with Leverett and Hudson runners-up.

Howard and Roper won the U12 girls doubles, with Bowyer and Marsh runners-up.

l West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton.

l The U14, 16 and 18’s report will be in next week.