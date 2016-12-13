Feltwell and Dersingham badminton juniors Jessi and Charlie take Norfolk Schools titles

West Norfolk junior badminton players Jessi Bateman and Charlie Wakefield both brought home winners’ trophies from the Norfolk Schools Under 14 championships.

Jessi, from Dersingham, won both the girls doubles and mixed doubles titles, with Charlie winning the boys doubles.

In the girl’s singles, Jessi comfortably won her group, with the top four girls then playing each other for the title. Despite winning her first two matches, she was then beaten in the final match, to take home the runners up trophy.

But in the doubles, Jessi and partner Caitlin Parfitt, were unbeaten to win the title easily.

Charlie and his Norwich partner Bradley Smith were dominant in the boys doubles, winning all their matches to take the title. Luc Widdowson, from North Wootton, with his partner Vikash, won two matches to finish third.

The boys singles was split into four groups, with Charlie top of his group and younger brother Harry finishing second in his, as did Luc, so all three went into the quarter-finals. However, it was just Charlie who made it through to the semi-finals and then the final, where he was finally defeated in a close three-setter by his doubles partner 15-13, 12-15, 11-15.

The mixed doubles was one of the closest events, with Jessi and partner Bradley Smith winning the title, being unbeaten, with Charlie and Caitlin second, losing the deciding match by 21-13, and Harry Wakefield with Izzy Sellors finishing third.

The following day, Jessi travelled to Milton Keynes to play in a national under 18 Bronze level tournament.

There she won a bronze medal in the singles event. After winning her initial group she then met the number one seed in the semi finals losing by just 15-10 15-12.

Then in the doubles, Jessi and partner Caitlin won their group, defeating the number two seeds, to face the number one seeds in the final, where they lost another close match 15-10 15-12 to take home the silver medals.

West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s garage of North Wootton.