Feltwell’s West Norfolk junior badminton ace Harry wins national gold and bronze

West Norfolk junior badminton player Harry Wakefield won a gold and bronze medal at the national under 13 Gold Start tournament in Guildford, Surrey at the weekend.

In the boys’ doubles event, Harry was partnered with England number one, Oliver Butler, from Buckinghamshire, and were made top seeds.

They easily won both matches in the initial group stage, and had no trouble in their semi-final against a pair from Cheshire, winning 21-13, 21-10.

The final was a much closer match, against the second seeds from Yorkshire/Warwickshire, and the first game went to setting, the boys winning 22-20.

Although the second game was still close, Harry and Oliver held their nerve to win 21-17 and take the gold medals.

In the mixed doubles, Harry played with regular partner, Chloe Dennis from Suffolk, and the pair won their first round match comfortably against a Bucks pair.

They then won their second round match 21-13, 21-15 to reach the semi-finals.

There they played the second seeds, and although they pushed them in both games, they lost 16-21, 16-21 to bring home the bronze medals.

In the singles, Harry was unfortunately drawn in the same group as his doubles partner, Butler.

So despite winning his first two matches, he lost to the top seed and did not progress to the knockout rounds.

l West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton.