Fendley hopes to hammer out King’s Lynn glory with Team Bash

The year 2017 kicks into life at Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena on Sunday (starting at noon) with the legendary Icebreaker British Team Championship for Unlimited Bangers.

The largest entry for several years looks set to be in action, with support provided by a strong field of Junior Bangers.

Lynn local Darren Fendley is hoping to lead his Team Bash outfit, winners in 2015, to victory again this year, having been edged into second place in last season’s event by the VS Massive team crewed by drivers from the Norwich area.

Another local favourite, Ricky Twell is making a surprise guest appearance for southern-based Team Sowter who will be gunning for the day’s Entertainers’ League title where points are awarded for the day’s biggest crashes.

“I’ve raced with Twelly a few times and I get on quite well with him,” explained the team’s captain, Taylor Sowter. “He likes a good crash, so he was the one to have, I thought.”

Twell’s usual team, the Predators, will have to manage without him in their perennial battle with the Wisbech-based Gypsy Crew, who last year claimed the Entertainers’ League crown.

The 28-team entry includes some of the sport’s biggest names from across the country. Among them are the Brighton-based Bears and the Wild Boyz from Yorkshire.

The Junior Banger entry features plenty of drivers who are hoping to take part in the Icebreaker proper in years to come. Lynn locals Marshall Waldron and Harry Cobb grew in stature and experience in 2016 and will be aiming to step up another gear and assert their authority in the formula in 2017.