Festive Fakenham a good day for favourite backers

National Hunt Racing

It was a day for favourite backers at a festive Fakenham as the track staged the only jumps meeting in the country on the Sunday before Christmas.

A good crowd enjoyed all the action on the six-race card as well as being entertained with carols played by members of Fakenham Town Band throughout a sunlit afternoon.

Trainer Neil Mulholland landed a double on the day to make the long trip down from his yard in Stoke more than worthwhile.

His first came in the opener, the Thoroughbred Breeders Association Mares Hurdle over two miles with jockey Noel Fehily winning the tussle with second-placed Beyond Measure under Leighton Aspell.

These two veteran riders had traded blows from the off and were together at the last with all to play for.

Despite a poor jump by Owners Day, the pairing made the best of the short run-in to get home by a length.

There was an immediate follow-up for the trainer when his smart five year-old Soupy Soups scooted home by ten lengths to take the Doreen Grange Memorial Hurdle over three miles in style.

A winner the previous week at Wincanton, the odds-on favourite relished the trip under young apprentice rider James King, claiming seven pounds.

Sam Twiston-Davies, riding for his father Nigel, produced the goods on Templehills to land the At The Races Chase over two miles and five furlongs by a convincing four and a half lengths.

The five year-old had fallen when making his chasing debut at Southwell but looked a classy prospect with a fine round of jumping this time to add to his previous wins over hurdles.

There was a big field for the Racing at Fakenham New Years’ Day Hurdle over two miles but warm favourite G’Day Aussie ridden by the in-form Brian Hughes dominated the affair from start to finish.

Always handily placed the sprightly three year-old took off up the home straight to leave the rest floundering.

Teenage claimer Jack Andrews added to his growing reputation with an excellent victory on Bonnet’s Vino in the Fakenham 2017 Annual Membership Chase over two miles and five furlongs.

In a very competitive affair the pairing went into the lead rounding the home turn and despite tiring after the last held off the persistent challenge of Tommy The Rascal by two lengths.

Local trainer Pam Sly from Peterborough welcomed her charge into the winner’s enclosure.In gathering dusk there was to be no surprise in the last race of the afternoon.

Top trainer Nicky Henderson had sent out his much-fancied Argante and with Andrew Tinkler doing the steering the result was never in doubt from a long way out.

The next meeting at Fakenham is on New Year’s Day,.

The first race is due off at 12.45pm.