First class finish for Snettisham’s Phil at Cadwell

Snettisham’s Phil Wright arrived at picturesque Cadwell Park Circuit in Lincolnshire for testing on Friday but after a couple of laps the gearbox and clutch failed.

Wright was forced to return to Lynn to collect his reserve Clio 182 racer, returning to the circuit late on Friday. The change in car meant Wright was competing in class B for this meeting.

Wright used his knowledge of the circuit to qualify well for both races and finished first in class B for both races.

Wright competes next at the Northamptonshire circuit of Silverstone on August 19/20.

Phil is supported by Luke Loades of Rounce and Evans Property Management, Shaun Hagen of Shaun Hagen Motor Services and K-TEC Racing Ltd. Thanks also go to Selina Automotive, All Signs and The Norfolk Building Co (UK) Ltd.

Photo: Andrew Paton