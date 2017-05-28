First-timer wins King’s Lynn Golf Club annual seniors’ prize

King’s Lynn Golf Club hosted their annual Seniors’ Open on Monday in glorious weather.

It once again was a very popular event, with 96 players representing 41 different clubs taking part.

The event was played off the white tees and the competitors found the course challenging with only one breaking par. For 43 competitors it was their first time entering this competition.

The overall winner was Martin Wilkes from Brickhampton Golf Club, who was a first time competitor.

His score of 37 points just beat Keith Saker, the winner of Division A. In his speech Martin complimented the event, thought the course was in excellent condition and was pleased he had entered.