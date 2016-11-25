Floodlight failure hits King’s Lynn rugby side West Norfolk

West Norfolk 12 Basildon 13

West Norfolk were cruelly denied a second home win of the league season as floodlight failure cut their latest encounter short.

Facing a strong Basildon squad, full of powerful runners, West knew they would need to play at their best.

The hosts were able to field a healthy line up with the return of Monty Maule and Quinton Houston making up a talented centre pairing, as well as MJ Wright making his first appearance in five years.

Basildon started well and pounded West’s defensive line with a series of thunderous surges from their forwards off the set pieces. Despite some valiant tackling, a slip in concentration saw the visitors crash over from close range.

West looked to fight back with some breaks up the flanks by the likes of wingers Ollie Ridout and Ross Downs, but a penalty saw Basildon extend their lead to 10-0.

As the half time whistle approached a period of pressure from West nearly resulted in a try from captain Paul Bridges. The first period ended with Maule slotting a penalty from half way.

A rejuvenated West began to take the match to Basildon in the second half, and despite pressure from the visitors in the scrum, they were able close the gap with two further penalties from Maule.

The hosts also came close to scoring once more with some forward mauls from the line out.

The team were then buoyed by some phases which had back rowers Alex Singleton and MJ Wright bursting through the defenders.

A third penalty was slotted to hand West a 12-10 lead going into the final quarter with the hosts looking to be in the ascendency.

With less than ten minutes to go a controversial penalty at a ruck in front of West’s posts then handed the visitors a 13-12 lead, just as the top right floodlights failed. The kick was taken before the referee called the game, leaving West with a losing bonus point for their efforts.

This weekend sees West make the long journey to Ilford.

Man-Of-The-Match: Edney Costa.