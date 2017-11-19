Florence is first home for King’s Lynn Cycling Club

Lynn Cycling Club’s Florence Barnett was in winning form at the Eastern League Cyclocross, at Hempton, on Sunday.

Competing in the under-12 race, Barnett was involved in an exciting battle with close rival Harley Gregory.

At one point, both riders were wheel-to-wheel and elbow-to-elbow down the finish straight, with neither wanting to yield the line before Barnett eventually found a way past to claim victory.

Eight riders represented Lynn Cycling Club with Anthony Malyszka kicking-off proceedings with his first ever league race in the under-10s, where he finished 11th out of 23 riders.

In the under-14 race, disaster struck Bethany Barnett on the opening lap when her rear derailleur became tangled in the back wheel just after the pits.

She was forced to shoulder her bike and run half a lap back to the pits, and Maciej Malyszka very kindly lent her his bike for the remainder of the race which saw here overtake three competitors.

Conditions then took a turn for the worse, becoming more slippery and muddy, but five Lynn members lined up for the Vet 40 race. With some racing in cyclocross for the first time, on the toughest course in the Eastern League calendar, all of the Lynn riders finished – an achievement in itself in the Arctic conditions.

Peter Elsegood and Andrew Coker finished 52nd and 53rd respectively; Glyn Smith was 48th, Simon Hardy 37th, Maciej Malyszka 35th, despite his chain coming off three times, and Ray Barnett was 23rd.

Lynn Cycling Club now sit 15th in the league.

The club hosted the first round of the Muddy Monsters Cambridge North series on Saturday, with 27 young riders from six different clubs taking part.

The series takes place across north Cambridgeshire and the younger riders really demonstrated the value of the Go Ride coaching programme with some impressive bike handling skills.

Congratulations to Thomas Wills-Gillings, Jacob Good and Tommy Coker for representing Lynn and collecting medals.

Lynn will also host the final round in March, so there’s another opportunity to come and try your hand at racing.

The club’s regular coaching sessions take place on Tuesdays, from 6pm, at Springwood High School and the first session is free.