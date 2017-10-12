Forward power inspires West Norfolk to first league success

LONDON 3

EASTERN COUNTIES

West Norfolk 48

Lowestoft & Yarmouth 0

West Norfolk captain Paul Bridges hailed his players after watching them record their first league win of the season against Lowestoft and Yarmouth.

After a shaky start, which saw the hosts make a number of handling errors, West began to control a physical encounter at Gatehouse Lane.

After the game, a delighted Bridges said: “We are thrilled to have finally got our first win of the season.

“It was always going to be a tough game between the two sides.

“I felt our forwards dominated, which was great as we had worked hard on our lineout and ruck play all week.

“The conditions were tough but our backs managed to utilise our pace out wide which told later on in the game.

“However, we still have improvements to make, especially with discipline around the ruck.

“We also need to work on our defensive line speed so we can put teams under more pressure to make mistakes.

“We now look forward to our first RFU Senior Vase match at home to Basildon and hope we can continue to build momentum for our next league game at Wymondham in a fortnight.”

Despite a sluggish start in wet conditions, West began to find their feet to gain territory.

West’s dominant scrum allowed fly-half Sam Moses to make a quick break before putting winger Rob Whiteley in the corner for their home side’s opening try.

Some big carries from the likes of Edney Costa and Adam Fox inspired West, although discipline around the breakdown cost them at times in crucial positions.

Despite this, Moses added a second try for the hosts before the interval.

After the restart, West’s forward power began to dominate. Ian McMullen was superb in the lineout, winning ball and disrupting the opposition, which allowed West’s driving maul to get close to Lowestoft’s try line.

Hooker Christian Newton-Walters went over to score and, soon after, man-of-the-match Adam Fox registered his first try for the club.

Dave Evans and Rory O’Sullivan also got in on the act before potential concussion for scrum-half Ollie Ridout saw centre Olly Denton take command of West’s forwards.

Centre Mark Tilbrook and full-back Alex Singleton made some quick breaks and the scoring was completed with a quick brace of tries from Rory Jones.

Elsewhere, West 2nds won an 11-a-side friendly fixture at Swaffham.

Some good performances were delivered from George McEwan and Sam Carroll.

Some big carries and dominant running resulted in a man-of-the-match display from Ed Navrady, while Jason Langley travelled from Norwich to play out of position at scrum-half/hooker.