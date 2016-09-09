Four formula Banger special at Adrian Flux Arena King’s Lynn

Racing at Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena this weekend features a four formula special tomorrow night (5pm). Topping the bill is a big field of Micro National Bangers, ably supported by Lady Bangers, Junior Bangers and 1300cc Stock Cars.

The Micro Bangers are competing in the final qualifying round for next month’s UK Championship, a title won last year by Swaffham’s Ashley Garrod. Garrod is currently third in this year’s points with his brothers Terry and Ricky also well-placed. All will be looking to secure their places on the grid this weekend.

Hometown brothers Ben and Josh Green will also be in action, while fellow Lynn drivers Karl Thorpe, Chris Loveridge and Jason Farthing are sure to be ones to watch when it comes to the crashing action that the little cars serve up so well.

It is European Championship time for the Junior Bangers, their biggest event of the season at the Saddlebow Road venue. The event has attracted entries from nationwide, but Wisbech racer Wayne Cottrill will start among the favourites; he and Londoner Bradley Lee have claimed most of the sport’s major titles between them over the past couple of years. Lynn drivers Harry Cobb and Marshall Waldron will be hoping to spring a surprise.

Last weekend’s action saw Lyndon Stark (Boston) overcome difficult conditions on a wet track to be crowned World of Shale Champion in Unlimited Bangers, winning from Lee White (Saffron Waldron) and Jack Foster Jr (Worksop). Two-Litre Saloon Stock Cars and Unlimited Lady Bangers were also on the programme. Norwich veteran Martyn Parker dominated in the Saloons, claiming a heat and final double. Amy Brown (Boston) won both heats in the Lady Bangers but was third in the final won by Caroline Garner (Wisbech) from Marie Mayes (Diss).