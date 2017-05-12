Freestones bid for King’s Lynn Adrian Flux Arena Stock Car British glory

The 1300cc Stock Cars take centre stage at the Adrian Flux Arena in Lynn tomorrow (5.30pm) when their British Championship is staged.

Racing also comes from the 2L Stock Cars and the 1500cc Bangers.

Adam O’Dell (Bedford) is the defending British Champion having won the title at Ipswich last year. O’Dell has good form around Lynn and won the European Championship when it was staged at the venue two years ago.

O’Dell leads a very strong Spedeworth raiding party.

The home promotion have been weakened with the top two drivers in the Trackstar points – Billy Smith (Diss) and Dan Booth (Spalding) having an enforced absence.

An equally strong Scottish invasion is led by Scottish Points champion Euan Mathieson (Lochgelly).

Several Lynn drivers will be looking at qualifying for the main race through the last chance.

Austen and Wesley Freestone (both Lynn) will be making their first appearances of the season whilst hoping to join them in the final will be seasoned campaigners Chris Brown and Stephen Walden (both Lynn).

Jake Banwell will be making his first appearance in a 1300 Stock Car in the last chance and also his first appearance since suffering a back injury in the 2L Stock Cars over a year ago whilst former Banger racer Jake Burgess (Lynn) makes his 1300 Stock Car debut.

Other local drivers who will be looking to take the title include Todd Payne and Rob Spinks (both Norwich).

2L Stock Car World Champion Simon Welton (Norwich) has been in sensational form at Lynn this year and the English Championship saw Welton claim his third Lynn final out of four meetings. Simon will be short odds to make it four out of five!

Local drivers who will be in action include Willie Skoyles and Lee Sampson.

Completing the action on Sunday are the 1500cc Bangers where Terry Garrod (Swaffham) will be looking to continue his great form in the class.

Terry will be full of confidence after winning the Unlimited Banger Supreme Championship at Mildenhall last weekend and will be joined on track by brothers Ashley and Jack.

Other local drivers in action include the super-entertaining Kieran Bowman, Shaun Clarke, Cane Harrison, Andy Frost and Karl Thorpe.

