Frequent roach nets caught on Ten Mile Bank

Roach nets to 20lb have frequently appeared on the pole, tip and waggler on Ten Mile Bank between Wissey Mouth and Modney Bridge, writes Darren Reed.

Sweetcorn has snapped up the better stamp roach to 10oz.

All of the hot spots have seen steady roach catches, with the odd perch and rudd also appearing.

Maggot and caster have also been successful.

The Middle Level, between St Germans and Peter’s, has seen roach the more active feeders.

Bream to 4lb 4oz have also appeared with small perch and the odd rudd.

Pole, tip and waggler have all found the fish with maggot, caster and seed baits reaping the rewards.

Small jacks to 7lb have shown on dead baits.

Jacks to 7lb and zander to 6lb have fallen to dead baits and lures on the Relief Channel at Denver.

Carp to 10lb and tench to 4lb have appeared on the method feeder when offered corn or meat on Springside.

Bread has also been used with success.

Quality silvers of roach, rudd and perch have been targeted on the pole, whip and waggler and offered maggot, pinkie, caster and punched bread.

A carp to 18lb 11oz was caught by David Graves on Bear Lake when targeted on the pole and offered pellet.

Slightly smaller carp to 14lb have also appeared frequently on the method feeder when fishing tight to the margin and the island. Pellet and corn baits have produced the goods.

Bream to 6lb continue to show well on Queen’s Lake.

Conventional bream-style tactics have produced the goods when offered worm or maggot.

Skimmers, roach and rudd have also featured strongly on the shorter line at 10 metres when using waggler, whip and pole and offering maggot, caster and pinkie.

Carp to 14lb, bream to 5lb and chub to 4lb have been reported on Shepherd’s Lake.

Carp and chub have taken a liking to boilies.

The bream have appeared in numbers on traditional bream-style tactics when offered maggot.

Roach, rudd and skimmers have put in an appearance on the shorter line when using the whip, pole and waggler.

Maggot and caster have been the preferred baits.

Tottenhill has seen bream to 5lb 2oz carp to 15lb 7oz on the pole and tip.

The method feeder has been the most productive with sweetcorn and pellet working well.

Roach have also fallen to maggot on the pole.

The KLAA congratulate Dersingham Angling Club on their latest success of winning the Supercup for a second time at Barston Lakes.

Congratulations to all the anglers who contributed to the special achievement.