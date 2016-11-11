Frost coolly scores maiden King’s Lynn Pelicans first XI hat-trick

Dereham Men’s 2nd XI 2 Pelicans 8

Pelicans made it four wins in a row following last week’s 5-0 victory over bottom side Cambridge City.

With the game being played in horrendous conditions Pelicans needed a few minutes to settle but once they did the first half belonged to Henry Frost who scored his maiden 1st XI hat-trick with three very well taken goals.

The first one was after cutting out an attempted clearance – he picked up the ball, raced into the circle before finishing brilliantly with a reverse stick shot. His second arrived soon afterwards, this time from a penalty corner, after he diverted Ian Simmons’s low shot in at the back post; his third arrived after he picked up the ball from Josh Widdowson, drove at the Dereham defence and smashed an unstoppable shot into the net.

Despite their dominance Pelicans did have to be wary of the home side’s young front line who had plenty of pace. Sam Major, Iain Page, Olly Batterham, Stuart Olley, Luke Mitchell and Lee Dowers all made some superb first-half last ditch tackles and Craig Green back at his old club also made two crucial one on one saves late on in the first half.

However just before the half-time interval he was beaten at the second attempt after he had made a superb sprawling save.

The second half was almost a complete domination from Pelicans with five more goals arriving, but the way they were scored impressed coach Sean Kerry the most.

The first followed a fine counter attack which was started by Page who found his captain Gav Johnstone who played in Simmons to score. Another fine team goal followed, involving Seth Walpole and Ed Brown whose pass found Simmons who unselfishly squared the ball for Collingwood-Smith to score.

Page made it 6-1 when he struck a short corner across the goalkeeper into the bottom corner. The final two Pelicans goals were finished off by the hard working Widdowson who tapped home after being set up by some silky skills from Will Sheerin in midfield and then Walpole, back after injury, smashed in after being set up by Johnstone in the D.

A Dereham short corner was deflected past Green in goal. Pelicans will look to make it five in a row and remain in the promotion places when they face Ipswich & East Suffolk tomorrow.

4Way Refrigeration MoM: Henry Frost.