Fun end to Watlington junior badminton sessions

Watlington Junior Badminton club had their final session of the season, with both the primary and high school groups combining for a fun evening.

Club coach Janis Baker organised activities in the village hall.

Volunteer helpers Emma Littler, John Church, Barbara Church and Alan Steel ran different sections of fun games in the hall, including round robin, giant badminton, “catchminton”, “throwminton”, serving shuttles into hoops, plus many more.

Over the past 10 weeks Janis has been running separate tournaments for each group: primary school and high school competitions, with well over 100 games being played altogether.

The primary school club trophy winners were: 1 Lily Anchor, 2 Lily Rolfe, 3 Alfie Cox, 4 Noah Butcher. High school competition results: 1 Jestyn Hagland, 2 George Williams, 3 Ellie Barnes, 4 Sam Castley. All of the above received their trophies.Presentations were also made to Lucy Armstrong as Player of the Year in the primary school club; Ellie Barnes as Player of the Year in the high school club; and Most Promising Newcomer Alfie Williams.

The club will resume in September. Please call Janis on 07796 921218 for more information or visit her website: janisbaker.co.uk