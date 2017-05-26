Fun half term cycling activities at The Walks in King’s Lynn

Fun cycling activities for children will be running at a new venue this half term, The Walks in Lynn, on Tuesday, May 30.

Young riders aged 9-14 years can just turn up on the day but parents will need to complete a parental consent form.

Address: The Walks, South Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1PE. It can also be accessed from Tennyson Road/near the children’s play area.

The two different coaching sessions will take place 10am-noon and 1pm-3pm.

Registration from 9.45am-9.55am and 12.40pm-12.55pm.

Cost is £6 per session or £10 all day.

All coaches are British Cycling qualified coaches, first aid qualified and DBS checked.

The event will also aim to attract new youth members to King’s Lynn cycling club.

Improve your skills & try some races - 9yrs-14yrs. Bikes and helmets provided free of charge (subject to availability)

Or bring your own bike suitable for riding off road with two working brakes.

What to wear & bring? Close fitting tracksuit bottoms/trousers, trainers (no flip flops or sandals), water based drinks in plastic bottles, break-time snack, waterproofs if wet.

Bring a packed lunch and something to sit on if staying all day.

Parental consent required.

Ray Barnett, one of the club coaches, will be assisting Alison Lilley, Go Ride Coach-Eastern at British Cycling.

For more information please call Alison on 07983 809120 or email: alisonlilley@britishcycling.org.uk

More details generally are available from British Cycling. They can be contacted at - Tel: 0161 274 2000.

https://www.britishcycling.org.uk/