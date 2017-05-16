There was fun in the sun at Hunstanton Bowls Club on Saturday when the club at Cromer Road, Hunstanton held a Play Bowls For Fun Open Day.

Members welcomed people of all ages and experience to the green and clubhouse where they received a coaching session followed by tea. The club is following the afternoon with coaching sessions on Fridays, 2–4pm.

Anyone else interested in taking up bowls is welcome. If you are unable to go, contact Ian on 01485 532458, or email parkeim@hotmail.com

The club also welcomes experienced bowlers looking for a bowls club to join. Just contact Ian.