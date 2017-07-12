Funding plea for King’s Lynn martial arts star Nakita, 10

A martial arts youngster from Lynn is after funding so she is able to compete at the World Tang Soo Do European championship later this year.

Nakita Davies, 10, has qualified for the event which will take place in Holland in October. The Wisbech and Hunstanton TSD Martial Arts Club member has enjoyed an outstanding season so far.

Her coach Donna Harvey said: “We are desperately trying to raise the funds so Nakita and her mother can go to the championship.

“Nakita is a shinning example of a great student. She trains four times a week and also assists with the Tiny Tiger class.

“Her attitude and etiquette both in and out of class are second to none. This young lady leads by example, not only to my other younger students but to the whole class.

“I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this opportunity that Nakita, so please dig deep and let’s write this little star a new chapter in her life.”

Anyone who might be able to help with some sponsorship should contact Donna Harvey at: donnamh@hotmail.co.uk