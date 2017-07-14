Fundraising events for future Olympians at Wisbech and King’s Lynn

Athlete Performance Pathway (APP) throughout July are holding fundraising events for SportsAid, a fundraiser to support our local talented athletes and future Olympians become the next sporting stars.

Financial support to young athletes is vital as they often receive no other funding and are heavily reliant on their parents. This gives a child free opportunity to trial APP’s sessions before the summer holidays.

All APP ask for is a small voluntary donation. Please register at their website, www.athleteperformancepathway.co.uk

The sessions include:

An introduction to the development of youth athletic skills and strength and conditioning. Focusing on developing:

- movement skills and confidence;

- strength and robustness from injury;

- transferable speed, change of direction and agility skills.

All children who attend receive the session’s content to take home through an online programme and video instruction.

Contact Lawrie Carter at APP for more details on 07949 863755 or book at the website.

Wisbech: Saturday, July 15 − 10.30-12.30pm − Queen Mary Centre. Athletic start up 7-11 years − 10.30-11.30am.

Athletic Development 11-16 years − 11.30-12.30pm.

King’s Lynn: Saturday, July 22 − 09.30-11.30am − Providence Street Community Centre. Athletic start up 7-11 years − 09.30-10.30am. Athletic Development 11-16 years − 10.30-11.30am.

Ely: Saturday, July 29 − 09.30-11.30am − Ely Beet Club. Athletic start up 7-11 years − 09.30-10.30am. Athletic Development 11-16 years − 10.30-11.30am.