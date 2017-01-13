Futter shines on senior King’s Lynn darts debut at Rocklands

The King’s Lynn Norfolk Superleague darts teams visited high flying Rocklands on Sunday.

The men’s team continued their improved performances as of late, losing only 4-3 with wins from MoM Mark Easter (27.32) Andrew Belton (18.18) and Shaun Futter (20.66).

A special mention for youth player Brandon Futter who played well on his senior debut. The ladies also played well, with a creditable 2-2 draw, with wins from LoM Michelle Belton (12.44) and Bryony Fisher.

Next up are Dereham at the RBL club on Sunday, usual 6.30pm start.