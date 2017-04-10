Gallow ladies fall in last eight

Bowlers from the Gallow Ladies A team, at Fakenham, continued their very successful campaign in the Mason National team competition.

After five gruelling rounds, they defeated Colchester soundly in the last 16 to reach the quarter-finals where they travelled to take on St Neots.

St Neots had already booked their place in the semi-final of the Yetton Trophy so Gallow knew it was never going to be an easy game.

The Gallow block of Ann Leverett, Josie Wright, Sandra Burlingham and Coralie Bell secured a convincing win at hom, as they have all through the competition, by 24 shots to 13.

However, the away block of Cheryl Lincoln, Irene Lambert, Mollie Bowyer and Pam Whitehead found the St Neots bowling green tricky and their opponents consistently skilful.

Sadly they were unable to hold onto their home advantage and the match ended in overall defeat by 35 shots to 43.

Congratulations to the team, captained by Pam Whitehead, on reaching the final stages of a large national team competition.

The ladies held a dinner in the Lancaster Room on March 24.

A total of 34 team members attended and, with invited guests, it turned out to be a great evening.

The food was excellent and, as usual, Deidre and her staff catered for everyone’s needs.

Awards, of a none too serious nature, were presented and the successes of the season celebrated in the usual way.

The Men’s A team came away with a 6-1 victory against Diss at the club on Saturday.

It had been an anxious few weeks for captain Danny Cawthorne as relegation could have been on the cards.

But the players pulled out all the stops to ensure their spot in the top flight for next season is secure with one game to spare.

Good luck to Malcolm Starkey and Danny Cawthorne on their forthcoming matches at the national finals.

Starkey will compete at Nottingham, on April 14, in the EBA O60s singles.

Cawthorne, meanwhile, will do battle at Newark, on April 21, in the EBF two wood singles followed by the U25 singles.