Garrod bids in big banger night at King’s Lynn Adrian Flux Arena

Another big night of Stock Car and Banger Racing takes place at the Adrian Flux Arena tomorrow (Saturday, 5.30pm).

The Micro Banger UK Final will head the bill with action also coming from the BriSCA F2 Stock Cars and 2L (Non Mondeo) Bangers.

The Micro Banger UK Final is the biggest meeting of the formula for this discipline of Bangers which is hugely popular with local drivers and with two weeks to go the meeting was fully booked with 100 Bangers being booked in to race together with a reserve list.

Ashley Garrod will be joined on the grid by his brother Jack and fellow team mate Bruno Norman (Swaffham). Other drivers in action include Sam Coote, Ben Green and Josh Green.

Racing also comes from the 2L Non Mondeo Bangers where the Garrods will once again be having a busy night as they compete in both formulae. Joining them in this formula are Ricky Twell, Paul Bowen and Ross Cooper (all Lynn).

Last weekend saw David Aldous become the first driver to win the 2L Stock Car Bumper Trophy twice in its long history.

It was a great performance from Dave who was a lap down in the early stages but produced an amazing drive to take the win on the very last bend with a perfectly executed attack on World Champion Simon Welton.

Rob Speak won the F1 Stock Car Final from Frankie Wainman whilst Diggy Smith took a hat trick of victories in the 1300 Stock Cars.